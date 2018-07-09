Boil order issued

City of Portsmouth Waterworks is advising that a leak on Bertha Avenue was being repaired Monday afternoon by crews. Once service is restored, residents on Bertha Avenue will be under a boil order until further notice.

Boil Orders remain in effect Monday for those customers who were impacted by water breaks over the weekend in West Portsmouth and in the 11th and Chillicothe Street area of Portsmouth.

Monitor Scioto EMA and Portsmouth City Health Department on Facebook for the latest status of Boil Orders being issued or lifted.

Until all sediment flushes through the system and after the reservoir line improvement project is completed later next week, the public will still be able to draw water at the filtration plan at New Boston on US 52. The water quality information line at Portsmouth City Health is (740) 354-8931.