A Special Thanks from SOMC

Over the past two weeks, many homes and businesses in Portsmouth have been impacted by the recent water issues.

Southern Ohio Medical Center was one of the organizations affected by the water break. For approximately 12 days, the hospital was unable to be connected to the City of Portsmouth’s water supply. In our community, a time of crisis is when we become stronger.

“I am so proud to serve with such a hardworking team and community,” President and CEO of SOMC Randy Arnett said. “So many were willing to give all to ensure that our hospital continued to serve our patients with the highest quality of care. I cannot thank everyone enough for all of their support and around-the-clock effort.”

When contacted, the Portsmouth City Fire Department was first on the scene and established a plan to safely deliver water to SOMC facilities. Many other local fire departments and eventually, departments from around the state and Kentucky, were called upon to help maintain water stability at SOMC. In total, forty-five different departments supported this effort.

“We appreciate the Portsmouth Fire Department for leading the effort and all of the other fire departments that stepped in when they were needed,” said Ben Gill, SOMC Chief Operating Officer and VP of Safety and Support Services. “There are countless other organizations and community members to thank for their assistance in our time of need. We are so grateful for the help of our staff and community.”

Leaders of Southern Ohio Medical Center praised the City of Portsmouth for their diligence in identifying the issues and their timeliness in fixing them.

“It has been an honor to work with such an amazing team and community during this incident,” said Justin Clark, SOMC Administrative Director of Plant Operations. “Together we worked to ensure the safety of our patients and staff. Thank you to all who were involved.”

SOMC leaders and staff would personally like to thank all of the businesses and community members who went above and beyond to assist the hospital during the water incident. It was truly a community effort.

SOMC leaders would also like to extend a special thank you to the staff who led this mission. The staff’s commitment to patient care truly shined during the water situation. The staff’s patience and cooperation was more than appreciated.

The unwavering dedication of all involved did not go unnoticed, and will not be forgotten.

Fire trucks line up to deliver water to Southern Ohio Medical Center during the recent water crisis in Portsmouth. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_firemark_ne20187913547690.jpg Fire trucks line up to deliver water to Southern Ohio Medical Center during the recent water crisis in Portsmouth.