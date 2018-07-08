Dollar Tree announces opening of Portsmouth store

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), North America’s leading operator of discount variety stores, announces the opening of a new store in Portsmouth, OH on Thursday, July 12th.

“Dollar Tree is pleased to invite customers to experience our great value and broad assortment of merchandise all priced at $1 or less,” said Dollar Tree spokesperson. “Our customers can discover new treasures every week ranging from seasonal decor, household products, party and craft supplies, dinnerware, food, teaching and school necessities, health and beauty essentials, toys, books and much more.”

Dollar Tree stores are open seven days a week and offer a value and convenient shopping experience. The new store is 10,440 square feet and is located at 736 5th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662. A store of this size typically employs 12 to 20 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.DollarTree.com or in person at the store location.