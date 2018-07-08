Fire and Police conducting shooter drill at Health Department

Do not be alarmed by an increased police and fire response presence on Tuesday, the Portsmouth Police Department in conjunction with the Portsmouth Fire Department will be conducting an active shooter exercise at the Portsmouth Health Department. On July 10, police and fire response both will take part in educating health department employees on the proper measures in the event a shooting would occur.

According to Captain Hedrick at the Portsmouth Police Department, the first portion of the drill will consist of employees learning to stop a bleed using a tourniquet with help of the fire department and alert training by PPD. The shooting drill will take place later in the afternoon, with employees of the health department exercising their newly acquired skills, with response from the police department. Although similar active shooter drills have been executed by local schools, this is the first instance of a drill being performed at a city building.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 extension 1932

