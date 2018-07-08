Council to weigh in on vacation time

This evening (Monday) Portsmouth City Council will meet for their bi-weekly meeting, and tend to regularly scheduled business.

On the agenda ready for a final reading is an ordinance authorizing the transfer and appropriation of $5,000.00 from General Fund No. 101 to Contingent/Donation Line Item No. 101.119.5298 to fund potential Serve Day projects organized by Life Point Church, while an ordinance that would amend the section of the Ohio revised code dealing with front yard parking will receive a second reading.

Three new items from the agenda will be up for discussion, the first an ordinance amending Section 169.02 (b) of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio – Vacations.

According to the legislation, a letter was received from the Portsmouth Municipal Court Judges regarding inequities of vacation time allotted to Portsmouth Municipal Court employees. In summary, court employees are short one week of vacation accrual when compared to all other non-bargaining unit employees of the City; and Whereas, to remedy the issue and award Portsmouth Municipal Court employees the same amounts of vacation time as all other non-bargaining unit employees relative to their years of service with the City Section 169.02 (b) needs to be amended.CM-18-34.

The second ordinance is amending Section 169.06 – Legal Holidays Enumerated of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio to afford non-bargaining unit employees their birthday as a holiday CM-18-35, and lastly an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of an additional $50,000.00 from General Fund No. 101 to Engineering/Construction Miscellaneous Services Account Number 101.112.5299 to meet the current and future expenses for 2018.

The Portsmouth City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Portsmouth Municipal Building. Statements or remarks of citizens present in Council Chambers on items both on and off the agenda will be welcomed before and after the legislative portion of the meeting.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740)353-3101 Extension 1932

