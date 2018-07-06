Local briefs

Portsmouth Civil Service Commission

Meeting will be Monday July 9 at 1:30 PM in the conference room at the City Health Department 605 Washington Street, Portsmouth, Ohio.

OLBH Camera Club to Host Reception

The Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) Camera Club will host its next meeting Tuesday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the hospital’s board room.

The special meeting will be a reception. The club members will tour OLBH to view their photographs, as many were recently put on display at the hospital. The OLBH Camera Club meets the first Tuesday of each month. The club is free, open to all and is designed for photography buffs who wish to pick up tips, offer their own expertise and to provide constructive critique of others’ work. Registration is not required. For more information concerning the Bon Secours Kentucky Health System, visit BonSecours.com or Kevin Compton, Communications Specialist, 606-833-3957.