Drugs may have been involved in Fourth of July crash

There may have been a little bit more going on than law enforcement officials first released regarding an accident that took place Wednesday morning on State Route 335 about three miles outside of Sciotoville.

According to Mark Duncan, a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of the vehicle, Jay Castelli, 27, of Minford, was northbound on the road when he swerved off the right side of the road striking a culvert and nearly hitting a residential garage just before 9:30 a.m. On Wednesday, Duncan said he did not know what caused the driver to lose control but stated neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been a factor.

After running some photos of the accident along with the account of the incident supplied by Duncan, The Daily Times received information there may or may not have been more to the accident than Duncan was aware at the time we published the initial story.

OSP Trooper Nathan Lawson said Thursday when troopers on the scene completed a routine search of Castelli’s car, they allegedly found approximately 10 grams of suspected narcotics in the car’s front seat console. The suspect materials allegedly found in Castelli’s car were sent for testing to the OSP crime lab. When results are known, that evidence will be turned over to a Scioto County grand jury and Castelli could face further charges. As it stands, the suspect was only ticketed for failure to control.

Castelli might face other charges as well. Lawson said the suspect was not given a field sobriety test at the scene of the accident as he was already on an EMS stretcher when troopers arrived. Lawson also said Castelli was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center and likely tested for drugs or alcohol. The results of that testing were not known Thursday but again Castelli could face additional charges when those results are known.

Lawson said Duncan did not deliberately withhold information on the accident. He said at the time the newspaper initially called for details on the incident, the dispatcher could not have been aware suspected drugs had been found in Castelli’s vehicle. At SOMC, Castelli was treated for what Duncan called minor injuries and released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one else was injured.