Wind Symphony played it’s 25th Anniversary in the Park


The Portsmouth Wind Symphony launched their 25th anniversary July 4 concert in Tracy Park with the national anthem sung by some volunteer voices. About 60 to 70 folks braved temperatures nearing 100 degrees to enjoy the show. The homegrown orchestra was wrapping up their 25th year of playing.

The Portsmouth Wind Symphony launched their 25th anniversary July 4 concert in Tracy Park with the national anthem sung by some volunteer voices. About 60 to 70 folks braved temperatures nearing 100 degrees to enjoy the show. The homegrown orchestra was wrapping up their 25th year of playing.

The Portsmouth Wind Symphony launched their 25th anniversary July 4 concert in Tracy Park with the national anthem sung by some volunteer voices. About 60 to 70 folks braved temperatures nearing 100 degrees to enjoy the show. The homegrown orchestra was wrapping up their 25th year of playing.

The Portsmouth Wind Symphony launched their 25th anniversary July 4 concert in Tracy Park with the national anthem sung by some volunteer voices. About 60 to 70 folks braved temperatures nearing 100 degrees to enjoy the show. The homegrown orchestra was wrapping up their 25th year of playing.