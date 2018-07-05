Indictments handed down

Mark E. Kuhn, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 29 and returned 19 Public Indictments and 1 Secret Indictment. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
JOSEPH W. BARNETT, 21
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles
Pandering Obscenity
TREVOR OILER, 19
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
NICHOLAS J. FEAZELL, 23
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
ASHLEY M. BALLOU, 32
Tomahawk, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
HEATH WEST, 33
Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:
Disorderly Conduct
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
JOSHUA E. WILLIAMS, 24
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
LLOYD RUSSELL COYNER, 35
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
8 Counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Heroin
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
ALISON McCANN, 23
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs
CHAD LEE WARREN, 32
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Disorderly Conduct
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
BRANDY L. REESE, 26
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Involuntary Manslaughter
Tampering with Evidence
2 counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
2 counts of Aggravated Possession in Drugs
JAMES RICARDO THOMPSON, II, 44
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts of Having Weapons while under Disability
CHARLES EDWARD LENNEX, JR., 33
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Conspiracy
JOHNNY M. SMITH, JR., 35
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Conspiracy
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
TAMMY RUNYON, 49
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Conspiracy
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Heroin
WILLARD DEAN McKENZIE, 58
Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts of Felonious Assault
2 Counts of Inducing Panic
BRITTANY D. CLARK, 27
Quincy, Kentucky, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possesison of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
CHARLES E. HARRIS, 36
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
3 Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marihuana
Possession of Cocaine
ADINA A. WEBB, 30
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
3 counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marihuana
Possession of Cocaine
ANTHONY W. COOLEY, 39
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary