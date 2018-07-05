Indictments handed down

Mark E. Kuhn, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 29 and returned 19 Public Indictments and 1 Secret Indictment. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

JOSEPH W. BARNETT, 21

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles

Pandering Obscenity

TREVOR OILER, 19

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

NICHOLAS J. FEAZELL, 23

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

ASHLEY M. BALLOU, 32

Tomahawk, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

HEATH WEST, 33

Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:

Disorderly Conduct

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

JOSHUA E. WILLIAMS, 24

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

LLOYD RUSSELL COYNER, 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

8 Counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Heroin

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

ALISON McCANN, 23

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs

CHAD LEE WARREN, 32

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Disorderly Conduct

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

BRANDY L. REESE, 26

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Involuntary Manslaughter

Tampering with Evidence

2 counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

2 counts of Aggravated Possession in Drugs

JAMES RICARDO THOMPSON, II, 44

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts of Having Weapons while under Disability

CHARLES EDWARD LENNEX, JR., 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Conspiracy

JOHNNY M. SMITH, JR., 35

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Conspiracy

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

TAMMY RUNYON, 49

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Conspiracy

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Heroin

WILLARD DEAN McKENZIE, 58

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts of Felonious Assault

2 Counts of Inducing Panic

BRITTANY D. CLARK, 27

Quincy, Kentucky, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possesison of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

CHARLES E. HARRIS, 36

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of Cocaine

ADINA A. WEBB, 30

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of Cocaine

ANTHONY W. COOLEY, 39

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary