McKinley Pool set to open

McKinley Pool, one of the most popular summer spots in the city is finally on track to open, after a week of water issues created some doubt.

On Monday, staff was spotted doing maintenance work around the pool, and water was trickling into the deep end. “We are prepping the pool at this time and getting it ready,” said Carl Hairston, pool manager. “We’ve got the water turned on now. This is all the water we can get now.”

With the water break issues plaguing a large portion of the city last week, and some homes still without clean water, McKinley Pool is being filled manually without its usual help.

“Usually we have a firetruck that comes in and helps us fill the pool, but due to all the breaks and pressure problems we’ve had, we just have to do it this way right now,” said Hairston.

Although the date is not yet set in stone due to the long process of manually filling the pool and an extensive check list before the final OK, Hairston says they are aiming for a July 7th opening date.

“We are going to try and shoot for Saturday. It’s going to take time. We still have to wait for the pool to fill, and then we have to check the filters and everything, make sure the motor is working, make sure the chlorine is going in like it’s supposed to. Once everything checks out there, the Health Department comes in and certifies it, and after that we are free to open.”

Initially, it was rumored that the Pool was postponing its opening date due to staffing issues, but according to Hairston, those problems no longer exist.

“Right now we are at full capacity with staff, we have everyone in place,” said Hairston. “Although, we could always use one more lifeguard.”

McKinley Pool hours are Noon until 7 pm, Tuesday-Saturday, with hours varying for parties and other special events.

