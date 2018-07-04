Impaired Driver Crashes near school

According to Captain Robert Deerfield of the New Boston Police Department, there was a crash that occurred on Saturday, at approximately 3:08 pm. The New Boston Police Department, assisted by the New Boston Fire Department responded to a one vehicle crash in the 1100 Block of Lakeview Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers and firefighters found that a 2001 Honda Accord that was being operated by Gregory Wayne Loop had lost control and exited the right side of the roadway, striking a fence, then coming to a rest on it’s top over an embankment.

Loop was later transported to the Southern Ohio Medical center for medical treatment. Gregory Wayne Loop was charged with OVI and Failure To Control A Motor Vehicle. Alcohol and/or drugs is believed to be a contributing factor.

Car lands on its top inside New Boston Schools fence

