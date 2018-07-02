Bloom-Vernon receives Opioid Grant

South Webster – Ohio, Bloom-Vernon Local is pleased to announce that it has received $34,500 from the Cardinal Health Foundation’s Generation Rx Prescription Drug Misuse Prevention Education for Youth grant program. The grant money will be used to partially fund an after school program.

“This grant will support our efforts to provide our students with educational opportunities surrounding the opioid crisis in our community, specifically the misuse of prescription drugs. It will also provide our students with extended learning opportunities in reading and math, ” said Sandy Smith, Bloom-Vernon Elementary Principal.

Bloom-Vernon Local was one of more than 40 organizations across Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia to receive a prevention education grant from the Cardinal Health Foundation. As part of Cardinal Health’s Opioid Action Program, the Prescription Drug Misuse Prevention Education for Youth grants are designed to expand medication safety education for thousands of students in K-12 schools and universities, using Generation Rx educational materials. Over the next year, each of the recipient organizations will engage students and parents in these interactive prevention education sessions, and meet regularly with each other in a learning collaborative to share their progress, lessons learned and best practices. The collaborative will be led by prevention education experts from The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy.

“All of the organizations selected for funding share our goal of turning the tide on the opioid epidemic,” said Jessie Cannon, Vice President of Community Relations at Cardinal Health. “Ultimately, we expect our grantees to learn from each other—and we will learn from them. As they develop best practices, our goal is to spread this work throughout the country, and foster solutions to this complex public health crisis.”