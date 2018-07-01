Avoid fireworks faux pas this 4th

With the July 4th holiday quickly approaching and all the celebrations that come along with it, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) wants to remind all patriotic Americans that although fireworks are a staple of Independence Day, they are not without their dangers. According to the CPSC, on average, 280 people are sent to the hospital due to firework related injuries in the month surrounding July 4th. To encourage proper safety, the CPSC recommends the following :

• Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.

• Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals.

• Wear long sleeves and long pants; use eye protection.

• Use light thermal gloves like what you use for the grill.

• Never light fireworks while under the influence.

• Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.

• Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.

• Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

• Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.

• Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.

• After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

Although consumer fireworks are legal in Kentucky and West Virginia, only sparklers and/or other novelties are allowed in the state of Ohio.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

