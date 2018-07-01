County roadwork schedule

ROAD CLOSURE

Big Pete Road (CR268) in Green Township at the 0.401 and 0.660 mile markers will be closed Monday, July 2nd from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between Gallia Pike and Franklin Hollow. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

Big Pete Road (CR268) in Green Township at the 1.594 and 2.320 mile markers will be closed Tuesday, July 3rd from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between Franklin Hollow and State Route 522. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

DRAG PATCHING (weather permitting)

Nauvoo Pond Creek Road (CR181) in Union and Washington Townships on Monday, July 2nd

Sedan – Crabtree Road (CR34) in Morgan Township on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

MOWING

Mohawk Drive in Rush and Union Townships.

Big Bear Creek Road in Morgan and Rarden Townships.

Houston Hollow – Long Run Road in Clay and Jefferson Townships.

Feurt Hill Road in Clay Township.

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT

Mill Road (TR262) in Porter Township at the 0.480 mile marker continues to be closed through Saturday, September 1st. The location of the bridge is near the intersection of Mill Road and Giant Oak Mill Road. Kokosing Construction Company, Inc. is constructing the new bridge.

VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGHWAY IMPACTS

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township continues to have intermittent flagging through Saturday, July 28th. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be utilizing intermittent flagging to allow for construction of bridge B-11. There will be a minimum of one lane of traffic. The location of the flagging is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) and Rases Mountain Drive (TR1570).

Swauger Valley Road (CR31) in Harrison Township continues to have flagging operations through Saturday, July 21st. The location is between High Street and Shumway Hollow Road. The flagging operations will allow for pavement repairs on Swauger Valley Road. Scheduling of this work is dependent upon weather and availability. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be doing the flagging.

Shumway Hollow Road (TR234) in Harrison Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture closed the road for the purpose of off-road waste hauling.

Morris Lane – Blue Run Road (CR54) in Jefferson Township will have intermittent flagging Monday, June 25th through Saturday, August 25th. The location of the closure is between Flatwood – Fallen Timber Road (CR184) and Blue Run Township Road (TR182). Portsmouth Joint Venture will be using the flagging during the construction of the overhead deck on bridge B-13.

Bond Road (TR232) in Harrison Township will have flagging operations from Friday, June 29th through Saturday, July 21st. The flagging operations will allow for pavement repairs. The scheduling of this work is dependent on weather and availability.

Thomas Hollow Road (TR158) in Jefferson and Valley Townships will have flagging operations from Friday, June 29th through Saturday, July 21st. The flagging operations will allow for pavement repairs. The scheduling of this work is dependent on weather and availability.