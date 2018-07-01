Work continues on River Road

FLAGGING OPERATIONS

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township has flagging operations that began Thursday, June 28th and will run through Saturday, July 28th. The location of the flagging is between State Route 140 and Egbert Street. Portsmouth Joint Venture is doing concrete finishing, concrete sealing and paving. One lane will be maintained at all times and Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.