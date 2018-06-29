Shugert pleas guilty to 9 juvenile sex charges

A Portsmouth man is facing nearly two decades in prison after entering a plea of guilty on 9 felony charges Friday afternoon.

Boyd Robert Shugert, 24, entered the plea in Scioto County Common Pleas Court. His sentencing has been scheduled for July 28.

According to reports, Shugart was arrested in April after he had contacted a 15 year old boy on Snapchat and offered him $200 for oral sex and nude photos. He arranged to meet with the boy in Rosemount and was arrested without incident.

According to reports from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, there were several complaints from numerous victims.

This was apparent at the hearing Friday when Shugert made his plea on counts 1, 7, 10, 18, 21,25, 26, 27, and 28. In all he plead guilty to three felony 2, three felony 3, two felony 4 and one felony 5 charges.

During the hearing, Scioto County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman said there was an agreement of 17 years imprisonment. If Shugert had kept his not guilty plea and stood trial and was found guilty on all charges, he would have faced a maximum of 57 and one half years in prison.

The charges Shugert plead guilty on Friday included, attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented materials or performance, gross sexual imposition, and importuning.

With the plea, Shugert will also be registered as a tier 2 sex offender. He will also face a maximum of five years of post release control.

In addition to the 15 year old, Shugert was also charged with taking nude photographs of minors while they were sleeping and without their knowledge, according to previous reports. He was originally charged with one count each of sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, illegal use of a minor in nude material, and pandering sexual material involving a juvenile.

Shugert was still incarcerated and remains in the custody of the Scioto County Sheriff at this time.

By Mark Richard mrichard@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Mark Richard at 740-353-3101

