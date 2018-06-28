Splash pad recieves additional grant money

Legislation passed during the Thursday morning meeting of the Scioto County Commissioners could mean an upgrade for the Earl Thomas Conley Splash Pad.

The accepting of correspondence from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources regarding House Bill 529 Project granted $100,000 for expansion and improvement of the Splash Pad. According to Commissioners, an ultimate goal for the pad is to widen it to 8,000 square feet, which would cost roughly $380,000 to accomplish.

In other business:

Correspondence from the Ohio Public Defender Commission regarding Indigent Defense for April 2018 totaled $61,604.68, with $27,424.62 being reimbursed by the state. After the approval of fund transfers, payment of moral obligations, as well as accepting miscellaneous reports, a final resolution authorizing the county engineer to change the name of North High Street in Valley Township to New Hope Road was passed by commissioners. According to Commissioner Mike Crabtree, the name coincided with another street and the change is meant to prevent difficulties in mail delivery and emergency services.

The Scioto County Commissioners meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at the Scioto County Courthouse.

Area children enjoy the cool water at the Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Pad at Earl Thomas Conley Park on Thursday afternoon. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_SPLASH1_ne201862813411809.jpg Area children enjoy the cool water at the Doug Coleman Memorial Splash Pad at Earl Thomas Conley Park on Thursday afternoon.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

