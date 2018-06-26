DAR receives city proclamation

A special Proclamation for Daughters of the American Revolution was made during Monday’s Portsmouth City Council meeting. The Portsmouth Organization was formed in 1898 by two women, Mrs. Mary Sarah Slocum Cotton and Mrs. Sarah Merrell McCall from the Cincinnati Chapter who gathered together new members to form the Joseph Spencer Chapter, named after a general in the revolutionary war and ancestor of Cotton. To commemorate the 120th anniversary of the Portsmouth Chapter, Mayor Kevin E. Johnson proclaimed June 30, 2018 as Daughters of the American Revolutionary Day.

Mayor Kevin E. Johnson presenting the proclamation to the ladies of the DAR. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_DAR_ne201862612131666.jpg Mayor Kevin E. Johnson presenting the proclamation to the ladies of the DAR.

