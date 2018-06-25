Council still considering lawn ordinance amendment

With nine pieces of legislation on the agenda for discussion, the members of the Portsmouth City Council wasted no time getting straight to business on Monday evening. The anticipated ordinance that would amend Section 351.23 as it pertains to Front Yard Parking, was denied by Council to suspend the three reading rule, automatically granting it a first reading. Council members Kevin Johnson and Sean Dunne made points during discussion that each felt allowing for a second or third reading would give citizens an opportunity to voice their opinions and potential concerns.

A resolution providing for the annual tax budget for municipal purposes for the year 2019 was adopted by council, and an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of an additional $50,000 from general fund no. 101 to Management Consultants Line Item No. 101. 103.523 and the appropriation of an additional $65, 153.75 from CIP Fund No.301 to Miscellaneous Executive Line Item No. 301.103.5529 was waived the three reading rule and passed by council.

Following the legislative portion of the meeting, the period reserved for statements or remarks on items not on the agenda saw comments by business owners, and homeowners alike disgruntled by City Operations.

Sharon Bender, of Ghosts in the Attic, approached council in regards to the closure of Second Street two weekends in a row. According to Bender, the closure of the street on Saturday and last Saturday caused for exceptionally low business, and made it difficult for even her employees to get to the place of business. Bender asked that council take into consideration the potential loss being suffered by businesses when the City allows for street closures In the future.

When the time came for miscellaneous reports, the acknowledgement of hard work of city workers working night and day, 60-70 hours this weekend, was mentioned by every member of council, as well as asking for the patience of residents experiencing water issues as the situation is continuing to be handled.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

