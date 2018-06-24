Proposed amendment would crack down on yard parking

Several pieces of legislation are set to be discussed during Monday’s meeting of the Portsmouth City Council. One ordinance in particular, if passed, could mean some changes for residents in the city.

The Ordinance, amending Section 351.23 Front Yard Parking of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, would remove the language surrounding the 24-hour warning given to citizens who park in the front yard of their properties.

According to the ordinance, numerous complaints have been levied against citizens for parking in their front yards, and the language in the existing ordinance makes it difficult for law enforcement to enforce the ordinance in question.

The proposed amendment to the ordinance would result in ordinance 351.23 Front Yard Parking to read as follows: Front Yard Parking Prohibited. No person shall park or leave unattended, or cause to leave parked or unattended, a vehicle, motorcycle, boat, recreational vehicle, or similar device wholly or partially within a front yard of any residential property, unless such vehicle, motorcycle, boat, recreational vehicle, or similar device is wholly within a driveway or parking area. Other items on the agenda include an ordinance authorizing an appropriation in the amount of $18,920 in CIP Fund No. 301 for the replacement of the City’s central computer system server and backup equipment, An Ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $15,000.00 from General Fund No. 101 to Munns Run Wall Repair Drainage Projects Line Item No. 101.116.5509, and a resolution providing for the annual tax budget for municipal purposes for the year 2019.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932