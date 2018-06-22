DOE site Public Warning System test set

PIKETON — Maintenance and testing of the Public Warning System (PWS) for the Department of Energy Portsmouth Site will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

This test will include the activation and sounding of the six exterior pole-mounted sirens that surround the site. A public address announcement will be made over each siren speaker prior to activating the siren stating “This is a test.”

In the event of a real emergency, announcements will be made over the plant public address system. For more information or questions, contact Fluor-BWXT Public Affairs at 740-897-2863.