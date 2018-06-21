Commissioners approve grant amendment

Scioto County Commissioners Bryan Davis and Mike Crabtree met on Thursday to tend to regular business matters of the County. The meeting began with the minutes of June 19, 2018 being approved, and the approval of requests for transfer of funds. A grant amendment for the 2018 fiscal year probation supervision program for the Scioto County Juvenile Court was approved by commissioners, and the request of the transfer of one vehicle, a Crown Victoria with 174,939 miles, from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to the Scioto County Common Pleas Court was also approved by commissioners, for what they believed to be Bailiff use.

Additionally, Commissioners approved communication from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office regarding 2018-2019 State Victim Assistance Act (SVAA) and Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) for the amount of $95,229.53, with $77,220.18 requested by SVAA and $18,009.35 requested by VOCA with a 20% cash match of $6,714.13.

The Scioto County Commissioners meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at the Scioto County Courthouse.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

