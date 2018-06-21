ODNR to repair bridge

“ODNR Division of Forestry Shawnee State Forest plans to make repairs to a bridge located approximately 0.2 miles up Nace Run Road (Forest Road #2) from the intersection with US Highway 52 near Friendship. The bridge work will begin on Monday June 25th and continue until Friday June 29th. The road will not be closed during this time, but, expect some delays. If you have questions or concerns concerning the bridge project please call Shawnee Forest Headquarters at (740) 858-6685.”

Staff report