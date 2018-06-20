New Boston holds public meeting on 2019 budget

The New Boston Village Council held its 2nd meeting of the month, on Tuesday with all board members in attendance. Before the official meeting began, there was a public meeting for the 2019 budget. Everyone in attendance signed a paper that they attended the meeting. No comments were made on the budget in the public meeting.

The regular Council meeting was then brought to order with Mayor Junior Williams presiding. Bruce Rape, from Strand Construction, spoke on how the sewer project was progressing. He discussed what streets were left to work on and how they were coming on the completion of the project.

The clerk’s report was read and approved for the June 5th meeting.

Steve Hamilton, Village Administrator, discussed with council the progress on working with FEMA and that all paper work has been sent to the main office, that will soon allow New Boston to recover some of the money spent during the February Flood. He also spoke on the swings that are going up in both parks in New Boston, saying, one set was up and the other should go in this week.

Police Chief, Steve Goins presented Scott Coffey as a candidate for the police force as a lieutenant due to his experience. Council voted to accept Coffey’s appointment pending the required physical.

The Land, Parks & Recreation committee scheduled a meeting for June 25th, to go over any final details needed for the 4th of July Fireworks. The Village Council set a rain date of Friday, July 6th, just in case.

There was a 1st Reading on the Village Master Pay Ordinance, then a vote was made to suspend the rules and next the counsel voted to adopt the ordinance. One issue discussed by council was an administrative assistant position, which counsel voted to suspend the rules and adopt this resolution, with one nay, coming from Jon Mills.

The second reading on the ordinance of adopting the budget was passed. Council voted to change the regular council meeting date of July 2nd to July 10th due to mayor being out of town on the 2nd. This will still give council the needed time for the 3rd and final reading of the 2019 budget.

Ryan Ottney, council member, presented to council a copy of the blue prints of the police and fire departments he had obtained before it was to be disposed. Discussion was to thank him and consideration of finding a way to display these.

Council then went into executive session for discipline matters, returned and meeting was adjourned.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928