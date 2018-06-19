Commissioners report permissive sales tax for April 2018

The Scioto County Commissioners began their Tuesday morning meeting by jumping into regular matters of business. With all three commissioners present, the minutes from June 7, 2018 and June 14th, 2018 were able to be approved, along with the usual requests for fund transfers, transfer of funds, and requests to attend meetings. Correspondence from the Ohio Department of Taxation regarding permissive sales tax for April 2018 was received and approved by commissioners. Down $40,803.97 from this time last year, the monthly total for April 2018 was $967,618.15. ”It wasn’t a bad month,” said Commissioner Mike Crabtree.

A memorandum from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office was received by commissioners regarding two vehicle transfers to Scioto County Joint Vocational School (SCJVS). The transfer request was approved for the vehicles in question, a 2008 Crown Victoria with 165,459 miles and a 2010 Crown Victoria with 147,280 miles. According to commissioners, the vehicles are to be utilized by the SCJVS Criminal Justice program and as part of the transfer from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, all existing signage on the vehicles must be removed.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-31o1 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-31o1 Extension 1932