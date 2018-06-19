Indictments handed down

Scioto County Prosecutor Mark Kuhn announced Tuesday, the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 15 and returned 31 Public Indictments and 11 Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

MICHAEL J. MASON, 35, Worthington, failure to appear;

AMY JO COLLEY, 43, Lucasville, aggravated possession of drugs;

MATTHEW TYLER WASHINGTON, 30, Portsmouth, obstructing official business, escape;

SETH K. BRATCHETT, 24, Portsmouth, possessing criminal tools, 2 counts of trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in hashish, 2 counts of possession of marijuana, possession of hashish;

LINDA DUVALL, 52, Portsmouth, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

BILLY T. KINGREY, 40, Lucasville, aggravated possesison of drugs possession of Marijuana;

DANIEL L. LEWIS, 31, Minford, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs;

CHRISTOPHER COMER, 28, Wellston, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility;

TIMOTHY L. HOWELL, 43, Lucasville, illegal conveyance of weapons onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility;

JANELLE M. HARRIS, 28, San Antonio, Texas, tampering with evidence, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs;

NICOLE M. SCIMENS, 27, Roseville, Michigan, tampering with evidence, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs;

ANTHONY L. JORDAN, 49, Detroit, Michigan, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana;

KAYLEE McKNIGHT, 26, Columbus, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin;

NATASHA D. COOPER, 25, McDermott, possession of drugs;

FLOYD W. LAYNE, 53, Lucasville, grand theft/firearm, having weapons while under disability;

CHARLES EDWARD LENNEX, JR., 33, Portsmouth,conspiracy;

JOHNNY M. SMITH, JR., 35, Portsmouth, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin;

TAMMY RUNYON, 49, Portsmouth, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin;

KENDRA M. BAUER, 30, Lucasville, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility;

GRANT ASHLEY UNDERWOOD, II, 21, Portsmouth, felonious assault;

ZACK W. NELSON, 18, Columbus, burglary

BRIAN JAMES CRACE, 18, New Boston, burglary

TRISTA DAWN LEWIS, 31, Portsmouth, 28 counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals;

CHRISTIAN LATHAM CHILDERS, 33, Portsmouth,

28 counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals;

SHANE WHITT, 40, Portsmouth, prohibitions concerning companion animals;

RENEE M. DAVIS, 34, Portsmouth,

endangering children, domestic violence;

DRAYMANE D. ROBINSON, 34, Portsmouth, endangering children, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in cocaine, 2 counts of aggravated possession of drugs, 2 counts of possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia;

JESSICA L. ROBINSON, 30, Portsmouth, endangering children, trafficking in cocaine;

BRITTANY D. CLARK, 27, Quincy, Kentucky, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

DAVID ALLEN MAYS, II, 31, Otway,burglary, trespass in a habitation;

ALISON McCANN, 23,

Sciotoville,

aggravated possession of drugs,

possessing drug abuse instruments;