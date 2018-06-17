Scioto Foundation gives nearly s half of a million in scholarships

The Scioto Foundation held its 18th Annual Scholarship Luncheon Thursday, at the Friends Center. This year’s awarded Scholarships, surpassed that of the past years, in that they had almost a half a million dollars in scholarships for local students in Scioto County and some in adjoining counties. All in total, for the day $465,000 dollars were awarded to the scholarship recipients. Josh Howard, Immediate past chair began the day, by saying to the recipients, “We’ve been doing this as long as some of you have been alive.”

Howard continued, “The purpose of why we are here today, is to recognize the students in our community, outstanding students in our community, for receiving scholarships. Secondly, we would like to recognize the contributions of the many donors who establish the scholarship funds. Thirdly, to recognize our voluntary committee for their efforts and hard work and to bring number one and two together, the donors and their recipients, to give you an opportunity to look that person in the eye.

“This money did not come from a government program, the money did not fall off a tree, it did not come from taxes, this money was a gift, a gift from individuals, many of whom are here with us today, many of them are not. they may have passed away , we would like to recognize them to honor them. There are currently 136 different scholarship funds through the Scioto Foundation. As I recognize the donors today,it is worth taking the time to individually recognize them. People who are just truly generous made all this possible. He then proceeded to recognize each donor by listing them by name, saying that even if it might take some time, it was important for these people to be recognized.”

Howard continued to speak specifically to those students in attendance and wanted them to appreciate what the wonderful donors had done for them, without wanting any recognition or to be mentioned. He went on by telling them to keep in mind, they are the future for this area.

Howard also made sure to recognize the board of governors for the Scioto Foundation, Debbie Esham, Jodi High, and two other board members, not in attendance Jonathon Burk and Lee Powell. He also wanted to recognize the volunteer scholarship committee, and also in attendance, Phyllis Freed and Sharee Price, who Howard said, “They put forth many, many, many hours of effort to go through your scholarship applications, along with Ralph Wkeski and Wayne Miller to make the selections and award the scholarships to all of you. He wanted to especially recognize the staff of the foundation, saying, “ none of this would be possible without the staff of the foundation. The staff does all the work putting this together everything in the right place at the right time.” These people included, Kim Cutlip the executive director, Toni Dengal, program officer, Teresa Egbert is the staff accountant, Patty Tennant, program officer, Kay Bouyack, staff writer and Barb Bradbury, UCAN Counselor.

Jodi High and Debbie Eshem proceeded to present the awards to all the recipients in attendance for the day’s luncheon, one by one. After each one was brought up front and received their awards and had their picture taken, the Foundation had a raffle that gave, 12 $25 gift cards, and a $50 gift card.

The Scioto Foundation has been assisting students to achieve their educational goals through scholarship opportunities since 1981. The luncheon has been ongoing for most of those years. The luncheon first happened by chance, when the organization was hosting a celebration of an anniversary with donors. The group invited some of their scholarship recipients and Cutlip said that everything just clicked with its success and the connections forged between the donors and students.

The Scioto Foundation and its donors gave these scholarships to many of the 2018 graduates, but also many others, who have been attending college and are still pursuing their degrees for their futures. Howard jokingly asked the recipients, when was the last time someone handed you $1,000? He wanted them to realize what wonderful people the donors were and how they were literally doing just that.

Aaron Crank – Michael Pinson Memorial Scholarship
Laura Paige Howard – Ralph & Louise Arrick Scholarship
Dalton Pertuset- Robert & Margaret Moore Scholarship, UCAN: Washington-Nile Scholarship Legacy Scholarship
Emily Summers – Ralph & Louise Arrick Scholarship, Gordon M. Freeman IBEW #575 Scholarship, UCAN: Minford Falcon Legacy Scholarship
Kennedy Ramsey – Marian Thomas Memorial Creative Writing Scholarship
2018 18th Annual Scholarship Luncheon at the Friends Center

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

