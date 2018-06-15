Club hits jackpot with mushroom tours, outings

WEST UNION — Four members attended the recent Adams County Wild Mushroom Club meeting.

Mushroom recipes and other news articles were shared. Among them was a National Geographic article relating to the symbiotic relations between fungal networks, which supply trees with nutrients and in exchange feed the mycelium sugar. By sharing these resources, trees become more resilient. Clear-cutting destroys all such links.

Two mushroom hikes were attended by members in May, when six members and one dog went morel hunting. Only four morels were found and later eaten, but four other varieties were spotted, including Common Brown Cup (Periza phyllogena), edible but not tasty; Blackish-red Russula ( russula krombholzii), approximately 4 inches across; Fused Marasmius (Marasmius cohaerens); and Spring/Fringed Polypore (Polyporus arcularius).

Three members and guests went to Buzzard’s Roost in late May, and found Scaly Inky Cap (Coprinopsis variegata), edible with caution; Willow Bracket (Phellinus igniarius); Luminescent Panellus (Panellus stipticus), a small mushroom used as a blood-thickening agent; False Coral (Tremellodendron pallidum), not edible; Crown-tipped coral (Clavicorona pyxidata), edible; Pinwheel Marasmius ( Marasmius rotula), 1/16 -1/2 inch; and Little Black Foot (Polyporus varius), approximately 3-4 inches across.

Members also reported finding mushrooms in their yard in Monroe and Meigs townships, which included Scaly Inky caps; Oyster (Pleurotus ssp.), close to two pounds were harvested and eaten for several days; as well as Japanese Umbrella Inky(Coprinus plicatilis), edible but not eaten due to small size. Witches’ Butter (tremella mesenterica), edible; and Dryad’s Saddle (Polyporus squamosus), approximately 4 inches across, were found in Pike County.

There is still plenty of time to sign up for the Wild Edible Weekend Sept. 7-9 at Shawnee State Park. Lectures, field trips and food samplings will be included. Contact the park for more information.

The next Adams County Wild Mushroom Club meeting will be 1 p.m. July 3 at Frisch’s in West Union. Come early if you want to eat. You don’t have to live in Adams County to attend. New members and guests are always welcome. Call 937-544-7104, email brenda.r.wooten@gmail.com or visit Facebook.