NWS Reports minor flooding

By Tom Corrigan

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, which serves Scioto County, reported some apparently minor flooding near Minford at around 9:51 p.m. Tuesday.

“Local law enforcement reported flash flooding is occurring near Minford,” declared an emergency bulletin from the weather service. Up to two inches of rain had already fallen across the warned area, the weather service claimed. The “warned area” included east central Scioto County.

Radar indicated that heavy rain would continue to fall with another inch possible, the NWS warned. Runoff from this excessive rainfall will cause flash flooding to continue to occur, the NWS asserted.

Some locations that could have experienced flooding include Portsmouth, Wheelersburg, New Boston, South Webster, Clarktown, Sciotodale, the Portsmouth Regional Airport, Minford and Lyra.

While the NWS warned of flooding, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, in response to an inquiry from The Daily Times, reported on Wednesday morning they had received no calls regarding any high water anywhere in the county. Kevin Kaean is an NWS meteorologist. He said the meteorologist on duty Tuesday evening probably looked at the amount of rain that already had fallen, checked out the radar picture and, perhaps erring on the side of caution, decided to pull the trigger on a flood warning.

Kaean added the NWS did receive a report from local law enforcement about flooding on State Route 335, flooding which reportedly left debris in the roadway. Kaean said the information available to him did not detail specifically what law enforcement agency reported the flooding. He did state the call reached the NWS at 9:48 p.m. The flood warning was issued less than five minutes later. Originally slated to last until 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, it was cancelled about an hour later.

By Tom Corrigan

Reach Tom Corrigan at 740-353-3101

Reach Tom Corrigan at 740-353-3101