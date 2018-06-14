Grand jury hands down indictments

The Scioto County Grand Jury met June 8 returning 29 public indictments, according to Scioto County Prosecutor Mark Kuhn.

The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

SEAN A. FREEMAN, 29 Sciotoville, aggravated menacing , aggravated possession of drugs;

VERNON BUFFINGTON, 29 Cleveland,three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marihuana;

LEMAR D. McKENZIE, JR., 36 Cleveland, obstructing official business, possessing criminal tools, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs;

PATRICIA K. BARRETT, 41 Portsmouth, aggravated possession of drugs;

JASON K. BELL, 42 Ironton, receiving stolen property, driving under suspension;

ELLIS W. FETTY, 33 Wheelersburg, aggravated possession of drugs;

REBECCA D. JAMES, 39 Portsmouth, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the Grounds of a specified governmental facility, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs;

TYLER JENNINGS COOK, 19 Portsmouth, obstructing official business, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

EUSTOLIO A. PACHECO, JR., 20, Portsmouth, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

CHAZE J. SOUTHERN, 27, Portsmouth, possession of cocaine;

AL EUGENE EVANS, 45, McDermott, Burglary;

AL E. EVANS, 45, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

GARY SPARKS, 43, South Shore, breaking and entering, possessing drug abuse instruments;

ELIZABETH A. VERNON, 26, Columbus, burglary;

RICKY A. JAMES, 55, Portsmouth, trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, possession of drugs, possession of heroin;

STEVEN ALEXANDER NOLAN, 41, Columbus, felonious assault, assault, endangering children, obstructing official business, escape, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin;

MARK A. FISHER, 36, Portsmouth, aggravated possession of drugs;

JUSTIN A. CANTRELL, 34, West Portsmouth, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

JOHNNY L. CLARK, 52, Blue Creek, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possession of heroin;

DWIGHT E. COOLEY, 25, West Portsmouth, aggravated possession of drugs;

SABRINA K. DISHER, 20, Seaman, aggravated possession of drugs;

RICHARD WAYNE CRABTREE, JR., 39, Otway, grand theft of a motor vehicle;

ANTHONY L. McQUAID, 46, Proctorville, aggravated theft;

HEATH EUGENE ADAMS, 40, New Boston, theft;

JAMES RUGGLES, 26, Wheelersburg, domestic violence;

JOSHUA R. DAVIS, 33, Wheelersburg, receiving stolen property;

DAYLAN WHITE, 47, Portsmouth, assault, domestic violence;

BRANDON L. MYERS, 18, Portsmouth, breaking and entering, contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child