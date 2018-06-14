Senators want American flags made in America

WASHINGTON, D.C. – To mark Flag Day, U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Susan Collins (R-ME) on Thursday introduced legislation that requires the federal government to only buy flags that are American-made. The federal government is currently required to purchase flags made from only 50 percent American-made materials. The Senators’ legislation would require the government to buy flags that are produced entirely with American-made materials and are manufactured in the U.S.

“American tax dollars should go to American-made products that support American jobs, especially when the product is a symbol of our nation,” Brown said. “By purchasing all-American flags, we honor our country while also supporting American manufacturers.”

“The American flag serves as a symbol of our identity, resolve and values as one people. To honor its significance, the federal government should only use flags entirely manufactured in the United States,” Collins said. “This bipartisan legislation will ensure that the symbol of our nation is preserved while supporting American jobs and manufacturers.”

Brown and Collins’ All-American Flag Act passed the Senate in 2011 and 2014, but stalled both years in the House of Representatives. U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17) has introduced companion legislation in the House.