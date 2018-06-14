By Tom Corrigan

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking into a deputy-involved shooting in Pike County Wednesday afternoon.

But as of Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officials were not releasing much information. A public information officer for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two men are dead following the incident.

A spokesperson for the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said that office would not be releasing any information on the shooting and referred phone calls to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI.)

Jill Del Greco, BCI public information officer, stated her office had been called in to process the crime scene. She also confirmed the incident was an officer involved shooting but said she had no further details.

The office of Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk declined to release any information.

Marc Gofstein, public information officer for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, said they had been asked by Pike County officials to take over media inquiries. However, at mid-afternoon on Thursday, Gofstein added he had only been handed the case recently and did not have a lot of details.

According to Gofstein, Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader requested the involvement of the Franklin County SWAT unit about 1 p.m. Wednesday. He stated weapons fire was exchanged and two bodies eventually were found at the location.

“We have detectives working on the case,” Gofstein said, only adding that he expected there would be a media briefing sometime Friday morning. If that meeting happened, it happened after the Daily Times deadline for this issue.

According to media reports, deputies shot and killed David Arthur, 44, in the incident that happened in the 900 block of Wynn Road in the southwestern part of Pike County. A second man, the resident of the home, also was killed but it wasn’t clear how.

Again, according to media reports, Arthur was wanted on Scioto County warrants for drug trafficking and resisting arrest. Social media for the Pike County sheriff contains no mention of the incident. The Daily Times will update this story in print and online as more details become available.