Commissioners approve contract amendments

Approving bids for emulsion, cutback, and primer material, aggregate material, and concrete and grout material to be used by the Scioto County Engineer’s Office was just one matter of business the Scioto County Commissioners tended to during their Thursday morning meeting.

Contract amendments between Job and Family Services and various entities regarding Title XX and NET contracts were also approved. Those contracts allotted $100,000 for Community Action meals at home, $16,880 for Catholic Social Services, and $3,000 for Domestic Violence Counseling. Transportation contracts amounted in $300,011.25 for Access Scioto County (ASC), $160,500 for United Scioto Senior Citizen Activities, $232,813.00 for the Counseling Center, $365,000 for Portsmouth Emergency Ambulance, and $325,000 for Portsmouth Taxi.

A lease agreement between the Scioto County Board of Commissioners and STAR, Inc. for 2625 Gallia Street in Portsmouth was also approved by commissioners for a one year period, with renewal for up to four additional years.

Commissioners adopted a resolution authorizing the chairman of the board of Commissioners to submit a proposal for grants on behalf of the board of commissioners with the Ohio Department of Transportation for Access Scioto County, while commissioners also approved authorization of the Clerk to advertise notice of public hearing regarding Access Scioto County (ASC). The hearing is scheduled for July 24th, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. in the commissioner’s meeting room.

By Ivy Potter

