World’s only Washboard Music Festival scheduled

LOGAN – The sounds of washboards will fill the streets of downtown Logan as the 19th annual Washboard Music Festival returns to celebrate Appalachian culture and heritage Father’s Day weekend, today through Saturday.

Taking place in southeast Ohio’s spectacular Hocking Hills, the festival was started by community members, including owners of the Columbus Washboard Company, which celebrates more than 120 years of making washboards in the United States. The festival begins today with a special kickoff concert, and runs noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Held in downtown Logan, this extraordinary festival features ongoing live music, parades, kids’ entertainment, interesting vendors and a wide variety of festival-style foods. A complete list of bands and events is available at washboardmusicfestival.com.

More than a dozen washboard and related bands will offer an incredible lineup of live entertainment this year. Talented performers from around North America will perform. Local artists will also display and sell a wide variety of folk and fine art, crafts and washboard-inspired instruments.

Families can enjoy a unique kid-friendly area, and a train that circles the festival. Festivities on June 15 include a parade at 5 p.m. and a morning lineup of antique tractors and hit-and-miss engines. Another major highlight of the festival is the free tours of the 123-year-old Columbus Washboard Company, the only washboard factory in the United States still producing washboards on a daily basis. Here, visitors will see washboards being made and the world’s largest washboard. Tours of the factory are offered year ‘round.

Located 40 miles southeast of Columbus, Hocking Hills offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences that make every day feel like Saturday, with plenty of admission-free activities. The region boasts a wide variety of affordable lodging, from camping, cabins and cottages to hotels and inns. In addition to hiking trails, parks and forests, Hocking Hills is the zipline capital of the Midwest, with 50 ziplines offered via three distinct guide services. Unique gift and antique shops, canoeing, horseback riding, golf, spas and more add to the allure of Hocking Hills as the perfect place to unplug. Complete traveler information is available at ExploreHockingHills.com or 800-462-5464.