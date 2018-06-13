Head-on crash results in death of 18-month-old

A Tuesday evening crash left three adults and three children injured, and claimed the life of an 18-month-old child.

The accident occurred just after 7 p.m. on state Route 73 just north of Galena Pike in Washington Township.

According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bonnie Kazee, 29, of McDermott, was driving northbound in a 2005 Ford Freestar, when she was struck headon by a 2004 Pontiac Vibe, driven by Brandon Davis, 25, of Portsmouth. According to the OSHP, Davis, who was driving southbound, drove left of center and struck Kazee’s vehicle.

Kazee was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center by Portsmouth Ambulance, and later transferred to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, where she was treated and released. Three young children in Kazee’s vehicle were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Davis was transported to SOMC with non-life threatening injuries, while front-seat passenger Brooklyn Moore was flown to St. Mary’s in Huntington, W.Va., by Air Evac, where she remains in critical condition.

Aerilyn J. Lowe, infant daughter of Moore, was flown by MedFlight to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. While both Davis and Moore were not wearing seat belts, the child was, in fact, restrained in a car seat.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Township VFD, Portsmouth Ambulance and the Scioto County Dog Warden.

While the crash remains under investigation by the Lucasville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, drugs or alcohol impairment is believed to have been a factor in the cause of the crash.

Impaired driving believed to be cause

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932