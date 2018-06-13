Bipartisan support strengthens ASC funding

A cooperative bipartisan effort between Portsmouth and Scioto County officials have not only been instrumental in keeping fares for Access Scioto County (ASC) transportation to remain constant, but thanks to delays in expected state funding cuts, the future appears to be looking up for ASC.

“The city and the county came together to support funding for ASC in order to continue services as they were,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis when Scioto County Commissioners discussed the agency’s funding during Tuesday’s meeting. Recent funding provided to ASC due to efforts from both county and city entities are pushing ASC forward.

Davis calls the city-county support “a great bipartisan effort,” which has allowed fares to stay at the same rate. Additionally, Davis reported that the state is holding off on planned cuts to the program until next year, so appropriated funds will be able to supplement the cuts to the ASC budget in 2019. The delayed cuts are expected to give ASC and local governmental bodies time to re-evaluate and anticipate change, something Davis calls a positive development.

Davis said ASC is currently looking for different government entities — such as New Boston — to help with future funding.

During their discussion of ASC, the commissioners approveda vehicle maintenance program, which includes practices such as preventative maintenance and wheelchair lift maintence, and will enable ASC to properly maintain and service its fleet of vehicles in support of revenue operations.

Despite the absence of Commissioner Cathy Coleman at Tuesday’s meeting, Davis and Commissioners chair Mike Crabtree were able to review and act upon several financial agenda items before the commissioners.

Miscellaneous reports, appropriation requests, requests for transfer of funds, and request for fund transfers were all approved by commissioners. Additionally, payment of then and now certificates, moral obligations and various funds docket were also approved by the commissioners.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/06/web1_Scioto-Cty-Courthouse-2-1.jpg

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932