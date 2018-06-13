Richard new editor for Daily News, Community Common

Mark Richard, whose career in newspaper has included success in all aspects of the industry, has been named editor for The Daily Times and The Community Common in Portsmouth.

Richard served more than eight years as editor for the Pike County NewsWatchman in Waverly, and for 13 years operated and managed a photography studio in Lucasville. He came to The Daily Times in 2010, where he has been an advertising sales representative and Community Directory sales representative.

He replaces Lynn Adams, who is leaving for an opportunity with another newspaper out of state.

Richard boasts a resume built on community news and balanced reporting, with emphasis on news that drives readership along with compelling photography, as well as a passion for community involvement, both professionally and personally.

“I am pleased to announce Mark Richard will lead our news staff and oversee our sports editor,” says Hope Comer, publisher for The Daily Times and The Community Common. “Serving our community with strong, balanced and creditable journalism, local community involvement, with support of our readers and advertisers remains our vision.”

Richard’s resume boasts a hands-on ability to not only lead a newsroom staff, but also to cover stories and capture photos that help tell the story.

“Once it gets in your blood, it’s there,” Richard says of his return to the newsroom after years in advertising sales. “I am excited about leading the talented and dedicated staff at The Daily Times and The Community Common, and the opportunity to cover stories impacting Scioto County and beyond. These newspapers are the kind of quality publications for which I had hoped to work at this point in my career, and I see many good things ahead. I appreciate the confidence the management has shown in me and my abilities, and I welcome the opportunity to utilize my experience to help The Daily Times and The Community Common continue as the leading newspapers for the region.”

Richard’s roots are deep in South Central Ohio. He is a graduate of Northwest High School in McDermott, and earned an associate degree at Shawnee State University before receiving a bachelor’s degree at Wright State University.