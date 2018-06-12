Commission named for judicial vacancy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced Monday the members of the bipartisan judicial advisory commission that will assist them in identifying the best candidates to fill a vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. The Southern District has court locations in Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton, and serves more than five million Ohioans in 48 counties.

Portman and Brown announced that the following lawyers will be serving on the bipartisan commission:

Christopher Walker (commission chair), associate professor of law, The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

Ted Adams, vice president and senior counsel, L Brands

Jonathan Adler, Johan Verheij Memorial professor of law and director, Center for Business Law and Regulation, Case Western University School of Law

Robert Alt, president and chief executive officer, The Buckeye Institute

Mary Amos Augsburger, executive director, Ohio State Bar Association

Diane Brey, deputy legal counsel, Governor John Kasich

Elizabeth Simmons Callan, principal, Jackson Lewis P.C.

Rebecca Cull, partner, Kohnen & Patton LLP

Paul De Marco, founding partner, Markovits, Stock, DeMarco

Caroline Gentry, partner, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP

R. Sean Grayson, general counsel, Ohio Council 8, AFSCME, AFL-CIO

Emily Houh, professor of law, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Matt Jolson, counsel, Nationwide Insurance

Scott Kane, partner, Squire Patton Boggs

Peter Kirsanow, partner, Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff, LLP

Leah Pappas Porner, partner-in-charge, Columbus, Calfee, Halter & Griswold, LLP

Frederick L. Ransier, III, partner (ret.), Vorys, Sater, Seymour, and Pease LLP

Susan Thompson, senior assistant city attorney, City of Columbus

The bipartisan advisory commission process was first established by Brown and former U.S. Senator George Voinovich (R-OH), and Portman and Brown have carried on the tradition. The senators are confident that the commissioners they are announcing today will provide informed and constructive counsel in choosing Ohio’s federal judges.

The President of the United States nominates U.S. district court judges taking into account recommendations from U.S. senators. Nominees must then be confirmed by the full U.S. Senate. Federal district courts are general trial courts that hear both civil and criminal cases.

Portman and Brown also began accepting applications to fill the court vacancy. The Honorable Susan J. Dlott took senior status on May 31, creating the vacancy.

Applicants can download applications or request them by emailing Ohio_Nominations@portman.senate.gov. Applicants must email the completed application to Ohio_Nominations@portman.senate.gov and mail 18 copies of the completed application to Judicial Nominations Coordinator, Office of U.S. Senator Rob Portman, 37 W. Broad Street, Suite 300, Columbus, Ohio 43215 by 5 p.m. EST July 6.

“We thank Judge Dlott for her many years of service and continue to be grateful for her service as a senior judge,” Portman said. “I am confident that the bipartisan commission will evaluate applications thoughtfully to help us recommend the best people possible to the President.”

“I thank Judge Dlott for her many years of dedicated and thoughtful service,” Brown said. “I know the commission is devoted to finding the best possible candidates to continue her important work.”