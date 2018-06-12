SOMC, Lucasville Historical Society preserve piece of history

LUCASVILLE — Southern Ohio Medical Center will soon be a part of preserving Lucasville’s history.

SOMC has acquired a historical house located at 94 Scioto Street in Lucasville. To some this might just be an address. But it’s an address that was built with logs that have held much of Lucasville’s history. History that will live on for many years to come as SOMC acquires the lot to improve access to services at the Lucasville SOMC LIFE Center.

The first priority, however, is to harvest the hand-hewn logs that hold the structure of the building.

“I am actually a graduate of Valley High School and an employee at SOMC, so being a part of this means even more to me,” says Craig Gilliland, SOMC’s administrative director of Financial Services and Business Development.

Pat Smith of the Lucasville Historical Society shared the history of the cabin on Scioto Street and its importance to the community.

A man by the name of “John Lucas came to Ohio with his parents around 1800, when he was 12 years old,” Smith said.

His father bought acreage north of Portsmouth, but passed away a few years later in 1814 and willed 376 acres of land to John, Pat explained. John married and built a cabin on a lot, now known as 94 Scioto Street. A few years later, on Aug. 7, 1819, Lucasville was founded and named after the Lucas family.

John is now buried in Lucasville Cemetery along with his parents, William and Susannah Lucas. Just as their legacy lives on in the community, so will the logs that withstood memories of the founding family of Lucasville.

The logs might not stand in the same place, but SOMC and the Lucasville Historical Society are committed to ensuring its history lives on by preserving the logs.

Pat also explained how this historical moment of harvest in Lucasville’s history falls close to the bicentennial celebration of the town.

“We are currently working on activities for our bicentennial next year for the weekend of June 28, 29 and 30,” Smith says.

A cemetery tour, a parade, quilt show, community worship service and picnic are already planned for the celebratory weekend, which is also the same weekend as the Valley Alumni Banquet. On Aug. 7, 2019, a special birthday will take place at a location to be determined to continue the celebration of the monumental year.

SOMC is excited to be part of this historical moment and to assist in the preservation of a special place in Lucasville. As for as the logs that will be harvested, Smith says they aren’t exactly sure where the timbers will go just yet, but are excited to have multiple ideas on where they would like to preserve them. They intend to preserve them in a way where the community will always be connected to such a huge part of their town’s history.