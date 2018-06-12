It’s time to mow, and neighbors are watching

If you’re not mowing your lawn or mowing them improperly, your neighbors are noticing. Some brought their observations before the Portsmouth City Council at its meeting Monday night.

While no individuals present wished to speak on items on the agenda, which was heavy with legislative pieces, several residents cited their neighbors who were not mowing their lawns, and those who were mowing them improperly as the main complaint of the evening.

All this came after council moved forward on several pieces of pending legislation.

A first reading was given an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $13,497 from the General Fund to the Central Computer System for payment to the Scioto County Engineer’s Office for the development of two-foot contours to be delivered by the geospatial mapping firm Wolpert and uploaded to the county’s GIS system.

Second readings were given an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $10,000 from the General Fund to Civil Service Testing, and an ordinance authorizing the transfer and appropriation of $5,000 from the General Fund to Contingent/Donation to fund potential Serve Day projects. Acting Mayor Kevin E. Johnson noted that in conjunction with Serve Day, he wants to meet with a member of Life Point to discuss Serve Day plans before the ordinance receives a third — and final — reading.

Three pieces of new legislation were waived the three-reading rule and were passed/adopted using emergency status. One of the ordinances authorized the acting city manager to accept the renewal of and easement with the Ohio Department of Administrative Services for city utilities located at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, while another ordinance authorized the acceptance and appropriation of a $10,000 check received from Spirit Realty into Engineering Miscellaneous Services. A final resolution adopted by council was an updated Capital Assets Policy of the city in order to maintain compliance with financial reporting guidelines, standards and pronouncements.

