Free diabetes self-management program available

Are you living with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes, caring for someone living with diabetes or are you someone who just wants to learn more about healthy living? Would you like to gain confidence and new skills to manage your diabetes and feel healthier?

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) now offers a special evidence-based Diabetes Self-Management Program to local residents.

Participants in the Diabetes Self-Management Program will gain needed support in addition to a number of other benefits, including:

— Learning practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and depression

— Discovering ways to be more physically active

— Learning how to eat healthier and manage your diet

— Learning better ways to talk with your physician and family about your health

— Monitoring your blood sugar

— Finding ways to relax and deal with stress

The program is available at no cost, and open to those age 60 and over. The free six-week workshop will be offered noon to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning July 11 at the Scioto County Multi-Purpose Senior Citizens Center, 117 Market Street in Portsmouth. Those participating should attend all six sessions.

Participants in the Diabetes Self-Management Program can represent individuals living with diabetes, be a caregiver of someone with diabetes or be someone who simply wants to learn more about healthy living.

Pre-registration is required by July 5 by calling the AAA7 toll-free at 800-582-7277, ext. 247 or 284, or email info@aaa7.org.

AAA7 provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in 10n counties in Southern Ohio, including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. The Resource Center, open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.