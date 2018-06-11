Desco FCU marks banner year

Desco Federal Credit Union recently marked another banner year with its 54th Annual Meeting at the American Legion Post in Portsmouth. More than 200 credit union staff, members and guests attended.

Desco Chairman of the Board Richard Bussa thanked loyal members and dedicated staff for their continued support, and those attending received gifts of appreciation, enjoyed refreshments and door prizes.

Lee Powell, president and CEO, announced that with recent mergers in Scioto County, Desco remains the only locally owned and operated financial institution serving and supporting the community and area businesses for more than 54 years. He also reviewed technology upgrades that resulted in the introduction of instant issue debit cards and debit card alerts that enhance member convenience and security.

Desco FCU continues to support communities with education, helping to raise the level of financial literacy of our youth with several financial reality fairs held in area schools. Desco’s management encourages employees to share their financial expertise in classrooms to educate students of all ages.

Volunteers serving on the board of directors for the upcoming year include Richard Bussa, chairman; George O’Neal, vice chairman; Max Behrer, treasurer; George Lawson, secretary; Claude Duckworth; Steve Collins; John Queen; Dail Irwin; and D.R. Gossett. Directors re-elected for another term this year were Lawson, Collins and Queen.

The supervisory committee is comprised of Carolyn Powell, chairman; Kim Cutlip; and Tim Chamberlin.

DESCO serves communities with financial services in Portsmouth, Minford, Wheelersburg, and Ironton in Ohio; Ashland, Ky,; and Huntington, W.Va. All accounts are federally insured by the NCUA up to $250,000, with an additional $250,000 of excess deposit insurance provided by American Share Insurance, the nation’s largest private deposit insurer.