Credit union receives 1st place again

For the second consecutive year, Atomic Credit Union has been recognized at the state level by receiving first place in youth and adult financial education as part of the Ohio Credit Union League’s Leadership Recognition Program. The program considers all activities supporting the personal finance education of members and non-members. This is the fifth time Atomic Credit Union has won the youth financial education award, and the second time it has won the adult financial education award.

The Ohio Credit Union League will forward first-place selections to the Credit Union National Association for consideration on the national level this fall.

To learn more about Atomic Credit Union’s youth and financial education programs, visit www.atomiccu.com or call Atomic Credit Union Director of Financial Education Andy Eisnaugle at 800-652-2328 ext. 1265.