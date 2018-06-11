Council to consider several ordinances

The process in city government to authorize and appropriate funds to accomplish city projects and business can be a lengthy one, but the Portsmouth City Council will undertake that process and discuss several pieces of legislation when it meets at 6 p.m. today in council chambers.

To ensure proper consideration and the opportunity for the public to provide input, ordinances allocating funds require three public readings during regular council meetings, unless a reason presents itself to expedite the process by invoking passage on an emergency basis.

An ordinance scheduled to receive a second reading today would authorize the appropriation of $10,000 from the General Fund to Civil Service Testing.

Five new items are on today’s agenda to receive a first reading. Those ordinances are:

— Authorizating the appropriation of $13,497 from the General Fund to Central Computer System for payment to the Scioto County Engineer’s Office for the development of 2-foot contours to be delivered by the geospatial mapping firm Wolpert, and uploaded to the county’s GIS system;

— Authorizing the transfer and appropriation of $5,000 from the General Fund to Contingent/Donation to fund potential Serve Day projects;

— Authorizing the acting city manager to accept the renewal of and easement with the Ohio Department of Administrative Services for city utilities located at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility;

— Authorizing the acceptance and appropriation of a check in the amount of $10,000 received from Spirit Realty into engineering miscellaneous services; and

— A resolution adopting an updated capital assets policy for the city in order to maintain compliance with financial reporting guidelines, standards and pronouncements.

With no public hearing scheduled, citizens present in council chambers during today’s meeting will have an opportunity to speak on items both on and off the agenda.

