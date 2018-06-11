Downtown dream

Portsmouth native son singer/songwriter Rick Ferrell has made somewhat of a habit of promoting his hometown. Last July, Ferrell performed a free show to celebrate the release of his then-new CD “Home for the Weekend” at Patties & Pints on Second Street.

Saturday, Ferrell will present, along with sponsors Patties & Pints and Doc Spartan, the Dreamland Music Festival on Court Street next to Patties & Pints.

Also performing at the outdoor concert will be Jackson, Ohio natives 2Steel Girls. Veterans of the TV show “The Voice,” the mother-daughter act will be in their own hometown the night before celebrating the release of their new CD, “The Real Thing.”

As chosen by visitors to the Dreamland Festival Facebook page, local act Bailey James will open for 2Steel Girls. Also performing will be another local act, Frank Grasso, described as a regular at Patties & Pints.

Prior to the show, sponsored by PSKC CrossFit, a large-scale athletic competition dubbed “The Gauntlet,” will take place at Spartan Stadium beginning at 8:30 a.m. Carley Gahm, a trainer at the CrossFit facility, says 31 teams of four persons will take part in the competition. Registration for that event is now closed, but Gahm says viewing the event is free and open to the public.

Though a local native, Ferrell has since relocated his home-base to Nashville, Tenn. Ferrell may have had his biggest success so far as a songwriter. “Country music star Tim McGraw struck gold when he chose to record [Ferrell’s] song titled ‘Something Like That’ (aka The BBQ Stain Song), and took it to #1 on the Billboard chart for a record-breaking five weeks in a row” the bio on Ferrell’s website reads in part.

Ferrell talked last year to The Daily Times about his CD, “Home for the Weekend.”

“On the album, I tried to reflect on where I grew up,” Ferrell said. “If you know me and know where I’m from, you know how I grew up.”

Ferrell’s hometown has not forgotten about him either. His efforts have earned him a star alongside the Ohio River on the Portsmouth flood walls.

2Steel Girls appeared on three episodes of NBC’s “The Voice,” mentored by country singer Blake Shelton. Though they didn’t win the show, their appearance definitely opened doors for them. They have since appeared on “The Today Show,” and opened for comedian Larry the Cable Guy. “The Real Thing” is their first full-length CD. They will take part in an invitation-only VIP show at the revamped Glockner Building, according to Gahm.

Founded and owned by Dale King (who also owns PSKC CrossFit) and Renee Wallace, Doc Spartan is best known for its Combat Ready Ointment, an athletic ointment used for cuts, scrapes and so on. The company gained a measure of fame after winning a deal on TV’s “Shark Tank.” According to their Facebook page, Second Street will be shut down prior to the Dreamland concert to allow local shopkeepers to set up for outdoor shopping throughout the day. Court Street will be shut down during the Dreamland show, slated to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Dreamland Music Festival can be purchased via an Eventbrite link on the Dreamland Facebook page.

