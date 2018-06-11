Library finalizes land purchase for new building

ASHLAND, Ky. — Boyd County Public Library finalized a purchase of land Friday. The land will be the future home of a new library building for the patrons of Boyd County, Ky.

“Through a strategic planning process, we learned that residents need access to educational resources, a place for small or large gatherings, and a place that offers innovative services, programming and technology,” said Debbie Cosper, director of Boyd County Public Library. “We are very excited to finally announce the future home of our new building that we know will fill the gaps in the missing areas for our patrons.”

Due to space constraints, parking challenges and a growing need from patrons, this new building would absorb the current Kyova Mall branch as well as relocate the activities currently held at the old Summit branch under one roof.

By consolidating four buildings into three, the library would reduce overall costs for building maintenance, and will be selling its old Summit branch to help offset the cost of the property.

The new location will be centrally located to schools, with school bus access directly to the library, proximity to residents via Highway 60 and a safe walking trail with outdoor space for community partnerships.

The land is located at U.S. 60 and Midland Trail across from Summit RV.

The mission of Boyd County Public Library is to provide quality resources and access to information for the community. The library has locations at 1740 Central Avenue in Ashland, 2704 Louisa Street in Catlettsburg and at the Kyova Mall.

Visit www.thebookplace.org.