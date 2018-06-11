Art show winners announced

Artwork of local seniors was recently showcased at the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) 36th annual Senior Citizens Art Show and Essay/Poetry Contest that was held at the Esther Allen Greer Museum, located on the campus of the University of Rio Grande.

This year, 138 art pieces were entered in the contest, along with 29 essays/poems. Special awards were presented:

“Victor Potts Best of Show Award” in the Amateur Category went to Julia Rice of Jackson County for her charcoal, “A Mother’s Love”;

“Victor Potts Best of Show Award” in the Professional Category went to Elaine Lafferty of Adams County for her acrylic, “Beach Adventure”;

The “Mary Peck Friend of Animals Award” went to Patricia Parsons of Gallia County for her three-dimensional piece, “Elsa the Lion and Sasha the Lamb”;

The People’s Choice Award went to Brenda K. Miller of Jackson County for her oil, “In Memory of Billy Graham”;

Best Overall Essay went to Diana J. Randolph of Gallia County for “Ugly or Beautiful”; and

Best Overall Poem went to Charles A. Murray of Gallia County for “A Good Day.”

Individuals age 55 or older were eligible to participate in the art show and essay/poetry contest. Winners announced from Scioto County included:

1st Place Acrylic/Abstract – “Kneeling at the Cross” by Jack Hughes

2nd Place Acrylic/Floral – “Spring Flowers” by Jack Hughes

1st Place Acrylic/Seascape – “Sunset on the Lake” by Jack Hughes

1st Place Mixed Media/Abstract – “Colors and Textures of Fall” by Judith Cheek

1st Place Oil/Landscape – “Howlin Wolf” by Harold Danes

1st Place Oil/Landscape – “Golden Sunset” by Harold Danes

1st Place Photography/Floral – “Moonlight in Blossom” by Madelyn Howard Barrett

1st Place Photography/Landscape – “House” by Mary Beaumont

1st Place Photography/Portraits – “Just You ‘N Me” by Goldie Marie Howard

2nd Place Photography/Portraits – “Boys” by Mary Beaumont

1st Place Photography/Other – “Coming on Stage” by Judith Cheek

1st Place Photography/Still Life – “Last Light” by Mary Beaumont

2nd Place Photography/Still Life” – “Spring Worship” by Judith Cheek

1st Place Poem – “Christmas” by Dorothy Strickland

2nd Place Poem – “The Covered Bridge” by Judith Cheek

3rd Place Poem – “Man of God” by Norman Gross

To learn more about next year’s art show, which is typically held in May/June of each year, call 800-582-7277, email info@aaa7.org or visit www.aaa7.org.

