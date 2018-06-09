Road aid funds allocated for Lewis County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced that $123,014 in County Road Aid emergency funds has been awarded to Lewis County for repairs to four county roads.

Projects and funds authorized include:

— $61,292 for flood damage repairs on Browns Run Road (CR 1338), from Cabin Creek Road south about a tenth of a mile.

— $19,680 for a slide repair on Holly Branch Road (CR 1200) about 1.5 miles south of KY 989.

— $18,522 for a slide repair on Scaffold Lick Road (CR 1023) about 3 miles south of KY 8.

— $23,520 for a slide repair on Toller Branch Road (CR 1223) near the KY 3310 intersection.

“The Bevin administration is committed to the Cabinet’s mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation network for all Kentuckians,” KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas says. “These emergency funds will help repair and restore damaged infrastructure throughout this community.”

The Lewis County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.