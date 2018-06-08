Senate passes legislation for veterans memorial, museum

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Wednesday applauded the Senate for passing their bipartisan legislation, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum Act, which would congressionally designate the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus. This museum will provide an important venue to honor America’s veterans and educate the American people about their sacrifice. Representatives Steve Stivers (R-OH), Joyce Beatty (D-OH) and Pat Tiberi (R-OH) introduced companion legislation that passed the House. The legislation will now go to the president for signature.

“Our veterans fought to protect our freedoms and ensure our way of life, and we are eternally grateful for their service to our country,” Portman said. “It is important that future generations know about the selfless sacrifices made by so many men and women of the armed forces and their families. The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus is one way we can commemorate not only brave Ohioans, but all American veterans, and I’m pleased the Senate passed this legislation [Wednesday]. I look forward to the president signing this bipartisan bill into law.”

“Ohioans are grateful for the sacrifice and service of our veterans and their families,” Brown said. “The National Veterans Museum and Memorial will honor all America’s veterans and attract new attention to this important landmark.”

This bipartisan legislation, which was introduced last year, will congressionally designate the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus. The National Veterans Memorial and Museum’s mission is to honor Ohioans’ contributions through military service, connect civilians with veterans and their military experience, and educate schoolchildren about the history and value of service.

The museum will also host events for active duty and retired military members, including homecoming ceremonies.