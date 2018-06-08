Commissioners allocate $1.2 million

Scioto County Commissioners on Thursday passed resolutions authorizing more than $1.2 million for highway improvement, and approved Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

A resolution was adopted directing commission chair Mike Crabtree to submit an application for fiscal year 2018-19 CDBG funds to the Ohio Development Services Agency. A residential anti-displacement and relocation assistance plan and an environmental review documentation and certification form, both also for CDBG, were accepted.

Two additional resolutions were also adopted as submitted, establishing funds for the 2018 Scioto County Highway Improvement for the Scioto County Engineering Department for townships and New Boston. New Boston was allocated $438,000 for new guardrails, and $801,782 was earmarked for townships.

Commissioners reviewed correspondence from Access Scioto County regarding May 2018 operating and capitalized maintenance invoices; a charter service report and capital replacement fund certification; and several items pertaining to the CDBG.

Commissioners appointed Cathy Jo Zornes as county dog warden. The part-time job pays $15 per hour, and is contingent upon her acceptance of the position.

The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the county courthouse.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ivy Potter at 740-353-3101 ext. 1932

